The news is out, darlings! A highly anticipated new Charlotte Tilbury product just hit the market — and the iconic Kate Moss is the face of it. In line with the official launch on Thursday, January 6, the fashion icon gave Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusive deets about how she uses the new formula!

Beautiful Skin Foundation ($44) is the latest and greatest product to join the British makeup artist’s beloved lineup. Available in 30 shades, the medium coverage, hydrating formula delivers, perfecting coverage, instant glow and skin benefits, too.

“What I love the most about Beautiful Skin Foundation is that it gives you an amazing natural glow,” the supermodel tells Us Weekly’s Stylish. “When I’m wearing it, my skin still looks like my skin – but better! I’ve been obsessed since [Tilbury] first gave me the samples to try on holiday.” Just look at her radiant complexion, which she teamed with beachy, textured waves in the brand’s glamorous campaign imagery.

“It’s so easy to use yourself,” she continues, adding that she applies the new formula with her fingers (see, stars are just like Us!), before sweeping on the brand’s Airbrush Flawless Powder ($45) and Airbrush Bronzer ($56) to complete the look.”

Most Radiant Celebrity Makeup-Free Moments of 2022: Bethenny Frankel, Gigi Hadid and More

Moss loves to apply the new foundation after using another new product from Tilbury’s line: the Cryo Recovery Mask ($55). “I have always loved to use an ice bath to tighten and brighten my skin and I can now achieve this easily with Charlotte’s mask,” she tells Us.

The U.K. native — whose been friends with the eponymous brand founder for years — wears the Shade 8 Warm, which visibly imparts a healthy-looking glow.

In the rare case that you need more convincing to add this formula to your beauty arsenal, take note that it’s loaded with active ingredients. Beautiful Skin Foundation contains Hyaluronic Acid for moisture, Coconut Extract to strengthen the skin barrier, Bix Activ to balance the skin’s natural oils (and reduce the appearance of pores), and Rose Complex to illuminate.

Jourdan Dunn and Phoebe Dynevor also star in the foundation’s campaign, released today on the brand’s Instagram page. These ambassadors are just three of the many A-listers who are obsessed with Tilbury’s cosmetics. Khloé Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek, among others, are also big fans of the TikTok-famous beauty brand.

Keep scrolling to shop Moss’s picks!