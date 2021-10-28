Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While many of Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup products have gained cult status, few have achieved the same staggering fame as the brand’s Beauty Light Wand highlighter! Thanks in part to TikTok, the traction specific items receive from shoppers is out of this world — and this highlighter is no exception.

After the word got out about the incredible power of this highlighter, it amounted a waitlist that boasted over 50,000 beauty lovers clamoring for their chance to get their hands on this perfect product. As of today the wait is officially over, because the highlighter is back in stock and ready to be shipped to your door!

Get the Beauty Light Wand with free shipping for $38, available at Charlotte Tilbury!

The specific shade of this highlighter that’s caused a major sensation is Pinkgasm — a shimmery pearlescent pink that looks incredible on virtually all skin types. It’s no wonder that this specific color has nabbed this much popularity — you rarely find a highlighter that looks beautiful on everyone! Some shades are too light, and others can be too dark — but this one is absolutely dreamy.

Another amazing feature of the highlighter is the formula itself. It comes in a liquid form that offers more of a gel-like consistency that sinks into your skin instantly. It’s a natural looking highlight that doesn’t exactly give you a glow — it actually enhances the glow from within! It dries after a couple of minutes but maintains it dewy look all day long, so it won’t cake up and appear clumpy after a few hours.

Other liquid highlighters are hard to control, but this one keeps it simple. The packaging comes with an attached sponge tip that you squeeze the product through and dab onto the areas you want to highlight. You can apply it onto the cheekbones, on the tip of the nose or even on the forehead! Bonus points if you tap just a little bit on the cupid’s bow to make your pout pop.

And if you’re not a fan of pink-toned highlighters, there are other options available! You can score it in a peach shade as well as a golden hue if that better suits your vibe. But if you want to get the coveted pink pick, get your hands on it ASAP before it sells out again — no one wants to wait for another restock!

