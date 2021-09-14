Jennifer Aniston Has Proclaimed Her Love for This Smoothing Clay Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we ask people their thoughts about clay masks, they often have a love/hate relationship with them. We get it. Some will do a great job at removing blackheads and excess sebum, but at the same time, they leave your skin dry and irritated. Does our skin always have to take one step forward and two steps back?

Maybe it’s about time your skin finally got the best of both worlds — the purifying power of a clay mask and the moisturizing power of a sheet mask or serum. But how? With Charlotte Tilbury. Even Jennifer Aniston, one of the most idolized beauty icons on the planet, has said how great this Goddess Skin Clay Mask is!

A few years back, Refinery29 asked Aniston about the beauty products she buys in bulk, and with the weather cooling down, we knew we wanted to reference the actress’ picks to keep our skin calm, cool and collected for fall and winter. When the topic of face masks came up, she said, “There are so many wonderful ones out there. Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now,” referring specifically to this Goddess one!

This clay mask has a “supercharged” formula that claims to brighten your complexion after just one use thanks to ingredients like vitamin C. That’s not the only potential benefit though. It may also smooth out your skin and tighten the appearance of pores while also leaving your skin hydrated and soft instead of stripping away all of its moisture. Remember, you want your pores to look tightened — but you don’t want your skin to feel tight!

This mask’s formula also includes peptides, flower extract, sweet almond oil and rosehip oil for plump, renewed and baby-soft skin. The flower extract also gives it a soothing fragrance so you can really indulge in your self-care moment. You deserve it!

To use this mask, always start off with cleansed skin, patting it dry completely before applying. Squeeze a little out and apply a thin layer all over your face, avoiding the eye area, either with your fingers or a perhaps a mask brush — we like silicone ones like these! Leave on for 10 minutes to let it dry, and then rinse it off with warm water. It’s also recommended that you use a clean washcloth for easier removal. Plus, you get some gentle, physical exfoliation that way!

Follow up the masking sesh with the rest of your skincare routine, sealing it all in with moisturizer. The final step? A selfie, of course, to celebrate your transformed skin!

