Some makeup looks simply stick with Us, providing beauty inspiration for years and years to follow. Meghan Markle’s bridal glam, for example, still contributes to our beauty buy decisions. As of 2022, however, another wedding makeup look has soared up to the top of iconic beauty moments. We’re talking about Britney Spears’ bridal makeup!

Spears, who wed longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022, shone like a diamond on her big day — or should we say more like a rose quartz? Her lit-from-within, pinky glow was the ultimate wedding day look. What makes it that much more legendary is that it’s a look that would be beautiful on anyone and everyone. So now it’s our turn!

Charlotte Tilbury was asked to design Spears’ bridal glam, from skincare to makeup, while her niece, makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, brought the romantic vision to life. She used over 20 products to prep and perfect the look, so today we want to narrow things down and just concentrate on the lips. Charlotte called it the “perfect nude-pink bridal lip” while Sofia described it as a “gorgeous pillowy-pink lip.” Both accurate! Check out the three products behind her pretty pout below!

The Charlotte Tilbury brand is famous for its universally flattering Pillow Talk shade. You’ve seen it on countless celebrities and red carpets, and it was behind Spears’ wedding day lips as well. This lip liner pencil is key for a fuller-looking pout, and its velvety, waterproof formula means you won’t have to worry about reapplying over and over again throughout the night!

With the lip liner applied, it’s time to follow up with lipstick! This lipstick obviously comes in a stunning tube, but it truly creates magic when swiped over your smile. This bestseller features nourishing extracts and light-reflecting pigments to make lips appear “softer, smoother and more youthful”!

The finishing touch? Lip gloss, of course! This collagen-infused gloss delivered the “instantly kissable” shine that refined Spears’ lips, solidifying her glam as a look we’ll remember forever. A must for a plump pout. And how cute is the heart-shaped applicator?

