11 Best Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Dresses for Brides

Calling all brides-to-be! With wedding season in full swing, it’s time to secure some last-minute style staples. If you’ve said “yes” to the dress of your dreams, then you’ve already gotten the most stressful shopping out of the way. But that still leaves your rehearsal dinner look!

An underrated yet important fashion fixture of your wedding weekend, this night-before outfit is open to creative interpretation. Unlike your wedding dress, there aren’t strict rules with a rehearsal dinner ‘fit. “It’s your party, you’re the bride and you can whatever you want,” The Stylish Bride founder Julie Sabatino told Today. “This is your real fashion moment.”

The Knot agreed: “Your rehearsal dinner is a great opportunity to go bold with your fashion choices. Consider wearing a rehearsal dinner outfit that helps you express yourself in a different way than your wedding gown does. If your dress is traditional (lace and long sleeves, for instance), go for something more contemporary for your rehearsal dinner (like a sleek jumpsuit) to show off a different side of your style.”

How We Picked the Best Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Dresses

While I’ve never been a bride myself, I have attended my fair share of weddings over the years. So, I’ve gotten a taste of a wide range of rehearsal dinner dresses in person — not to mention all the garments that have graced my Instagram feed and TikTok For You page! Some brides opt for fashion-forward pieces, from structured jumpsuits to feathered frocks. And others keep it chic and simple with classy midis or flowy maxis. Pretty much the only common thread is the color white.

When choosing rehearsal dinner attire to add to this list, we made sure to select a variety of styles that suit a variety of body types. Since it’s summer, these looks are especially appropriate for warm weather, but we’ve included long sleeve and maxi options too. All of these outfits are appropriate to wear in front of family and friends. Classy, comfy and cute!

It may be a rehearsal dinner, but these 10 dresses (and one jumpsuit!) are all showstoppers. Kick off your wedding weekend with a bang in these beautiful bridal looks!

1. The Way to Love White Ruffled Maxi Dress

Marriage to the Max(i)

According to one shopper, this dreamy maxi dress is “perfect for summer wedding events” — especially a destination wedding on the beach. The lightweight woven fabric and high slit allow breathable, flowy movement. We’re smitten with all of the delicate details, from the ruffled adjustable spaghetti straps to the cinched bodice and subtle cutout. “It is beautiful and super high quality!” another customer raved. “10/10 recommend!”

Pros:

Breathable

High quality

Cons:

Runs long

Available at: Lulus

2. Floret Studios Lace Mini Dress

Lovely in Lace

This flattering lace frock is a complete classic. Designed with textured lace and soft interior lining, this form-fitting midi dress features a structured bust, scalloped hem and side slit. “This dress fit amazingly, I received so many compliments,” one shopper said. “It was absolutely so well-made and beautiful!”

Pros:

Timeless style

Flattering

Cons:

None

Available at: Nordstrom

3. Elliatt Pallas Dress

Don’t Get Cold Feet — Give the Cold Shoulder

Perfect! Stunning! Comfortable! Flattering! Unique! These are just some of the words reviewers have used to describe this asymmetrical dress. From the off-the-shoulder silhouette to the ruched crepe fabric, this frock is a standout. For a designer dress, we’re shocked at how relatively affordable this maxi dress is!

Pros:

Unique

Gorgeous

Cons:

Some shoppers say this dress runs large, so consider sizing down

Available at: Revolve

4. Fiemaoves Satin Silk Slip Maxi Dress for Wedding

Silky Smooth

At only $36, this satin slip dress is the most inexpensive item on our list. But you’d never know that this stunning maxi was such a steal! Lightweight and comfy, this silky dress drapes beautifully on your body without emphasizing trouble areas. “Hands down one of my favorite dresses,” one reviewer reported. “So flattering and comfortable.”

Pros:

Affordable

Comfortable

Flattering

Cons:

Runs slightly loose in some places

Available at: Amazon

5. Lulus Love Poem Ivory Lace Mini Dress

This Dress Takes the (Wedding) Cake

According to countless reviews, this mini dress is absolutely “perfect” and fits like a glove. Featuring crochet floral lace and a halter neckline, this white frock is classy and flirty at the same time. Your future spouse and your grandma will both be very pleased. Bonus: wear this dress to any bridal event — your engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party or honeymoon trip.

Pros:

Perfect fit

Classy

Cons:

No stretch

Available at: Lulus

6. Calvin Klein Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Sheath Dress

Rehearsal Dinner Ruffles

Turn heads at your rehearsal dinner in this elegant off-the-shoulder sheath. This midi dress feels like something Meghan Markle would wear. Instantly iconic! “This dress is a one-of-a-kind look!” one shopper proclaimed. “I would advise anyone to buy this dress for that WOW look!”

Pros:

Stunning silhouette

High quality

Cons:

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Macy’s

7. Elliatt Reception Dress

Strapless Stunner

Can we hear a little commotion for the dress? This strapless midi with ruffled details is the moment. Featuring crepe fabric, a boned bodice with a pleated asymmetrical overlay and a non-slip neckline strip, this chic style is the epitome of elegance. “HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend!” one bride-to-be exclaimed. “Perfect for any body shape and SO excited to wear as my rehearsal dinner outfit!”

Pros:

Elegant

Flattering

Cons:

Runs slightly large

Available at: Revolve

8. Lulus Be The One White Satin One-Shoulder Faux Wrap Mini Dress

One-Shoulder Wonder

Wow before your wedding day in this stunning satin mini dress. From the one-shoulder neckline to the fluttery short sleeves, this frock is a vision. One bride-to-be gushed, “I love my dress. It’s so cute and it’s perfect for my size. Love the shoulder detail, it is the perfect length for me.”

Pros:

Lightweight

One-of-a-kind

Cons:

One shopper says it runs a little small

Available at: Lulus

9. Heartloom Tyler Mini Dress

Off-the-Shoulder in Ivory

Want to wear long sleeve lace to your rehearsal dinner without feeling too formal? This off-the-shoulder mini dress is a bridal bullseye! “This felt so high quality and fit like it was made for me!” one bride-to-be wrote. “I was so worried it would be too long since I’m 5’2’’, but it looks amazing on. I can’t wait to wear it for my rehearsal dinner.” Classy and comfortable!

Pros:

Comfortable

Works in warm or cold weather

Cons:

Some shoppers didn’t love the fit

Available at: Revolve

10. Adrianna Papell Tuxedo Sheath Dress

Luxe Tux

A tuxedo dress is like a blazer dress’ cool older sister. This sheath style is sophisticated and sultry at the same time. Custmers are obsessed with the dress! “This dress is very well made and absolutely gorgeous,” one shopper said. “I received so many compliments. It is well worth the price.”

Pros:

Classy

Flattering

Cons:

Some say the zipper lays oddly in the back

Available at: Macy’s

11. Lulus Power of Love White Strapless Jumpsuit

Jumping for Joy

Make a strapless fashion statement in this flattering white jumpsuit. A winning choice in any type of weather, this sophisticated one-piece is soft and stretchy for optimum comfort. “I received so many compliments while wearing this jumpsuit!” one shopper shared. “It hugs you in all the right places.” Another reviewer declared, “Perfect for a rehearsal dinner, date, night out, etc. Looks fabulous.”

Pros:

Comfortable

Flattering

Cons:

Runs long

Available at: Lulus

