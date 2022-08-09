This ‘Magic’ Serum Was Behind Britney Spears’ Wedding Day Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What a year it’s been for Britney Spears! 2022 not only brought an end to her conservatorship, but it has a collaboration with Elton John coming our way — and we could never forget about her fairy tale wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari!

We’ll be using Spears’ wedding day look as inspiration for years to come — especially when it comes to skin and makeup. Sadly, we’re probably not going to have a custom Versace gown in our closet any time soon, but when it comes to beauty, we can shop Charlotte Tilbury right now!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir starting at $29 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Charlotte Tilbury herself was asked to design Spears’ entire bridal beauty look, from skincare to makeup, while her niece, makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, handled bringing the look to life on the day of the wedding. “Her bridal beauty look was all about healthy, glowing, lit-from-within skin,” Sofia said, hence why this milky serum played a big role!

This serum is focused on plumping up skin, giving it a radiance while diminishing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. It’s a vitamin C serum, which means it’s a fantastic choice for targeting hyperpigmentation, and it contains polyglutamic acid. Polyglutamic acid may offer four times the hydrating power of the more commonly known hyaluronic acid!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir starting at $29 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This glow-boosting, anti-aging serum has over 900 reviews on Nordstrom’s site alone, with shoppers saying it “exceeded every expectation” they had. They were “impressed immediately” with the formula, and now they say they “will not be able to live without it.” They love how it sinks into skin “almost immediately” and how luxurious it feels. Reviewers are even saying they “will 100% be purchasing a bottle (or seven)” when their current one runs out!

This serum contains top-tier skin-loving ingredients, but you’ll also be happy to know that it leaves out any parabens, sulfates, phthalates and silicones. No toxic ingredients for the “Toxic” singer! It’s also cruelty-free, which we know is an absolute must for many shoppers.

Another amazing thing is that this serum comes in three sizes. We know not everyone is going to want to splurge on the 3.3 oz straight away, so feel free to start with the 1 oz or 0.27 oz to get a feel for this celebrity-worthy beauty serum!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir starting at $29 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Charlotte Tilbury here and check out all skincare serums and treatments at Nordstrom here!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!