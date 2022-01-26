Phoebe Dynevor Spills ‘Bridgerton’ Beauty Secrets

Spilling the tea! Phoebe Dynevor may have looked picture-perfect for every single scene in Bridgerton, but there was a lot that went down backstage to get her glam. And lucky for Us, she just spilled all her secrets.

As it turns out, even the diamond of the season had some skin troubles during filming “Bridgerton was challenging because your skin is being put through so much, you’re not getting enough sleep and they’re putting makeup on you every day,” the 26-year-old actress said in a Tuesday, January 25, episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets.

For Dynevor, who wears little makeup on the regular and has naturally dry skin, being made up day in and day out didn’t do her complexion any favors. But, foundation and powder are par for the course when on camera.

“Powder is something I never usually wear in my day-to-day life, but obviously so you don’t look shiny on screen, you’re kind of caked in powder,” she said. “It’s not necessarily a ton of obvious makeup, but definitely makeup that’s gonna clog my pores every day. It’s very intense for your skin.”

The result? Pesky pimples. “When you get a spot — because you’re not able to really look after yourself — the spot stays for, like, three weeks,” she recalled, calling it a “nightmare.”

While powder doesn’t have a place in her everyday routine, Dynevor revealed that there’s one product she loves on screen and off: Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat. “This is my go-to,” she said, over-lining her lips. “I actually used this in Bridgerton a lot.”

In the hair department, it’d be remiss not to touch upon Daphne’s ever-iconic baby bangs. But fear not: they were fake!

“I love wearing wigs on any job because it kind of save you the hassle of having to wash your hair at all,” she very relatable said in the video. “In Bridgerton it was ideal because I didn’t really want to cut micro bangs into my hair. I think everyone was very happy when they found out that it wasn’t actually my real hair.”

In real life, Dynevor keeps her hair routine pretty low key — and is all about double duty products. She loves using WeDo, which doubles as a hand and hair cream. “I think it’s just genius,” she explained. “Basically I can do two things at once, which is the dream. Put some hand cream on and then put some through the ends.”