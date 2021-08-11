Social season is upon Us! And while Daphne’s corsets may not have been all too comfortable, Hill House just dropped a line of Bridgerton-inspired, easy, breezy nap dresses that have you looking promenade-ready in seconds flat.

With empire waist dresses in all the pretty pastel hues and hair accessories to boot, the limited-edition drop, which is the second collaboration between Netflix, Shondaland, Hill House Home and Phenomenal, gives a modern spin to regencycore style.

To create the summery dresses, the team tapped Diane Hill, a Black female artist based in London for custom prints for the Floral Pink Ellie and the Floral Lavender Ellie. The third design, the Whistledown Trellis Nesli, is a new print designed by Hill House Home. All three dresses cost $125.

And if you need a chic hair accessory to pin down those baby bangs, the brand also released two stunning hairpins that were handcrafted in Italy. Each retails for $40.

“With summer in full swing, we’re excited to bring fans a piece of Bridgerton to wear while they await the second season. What a better way to do that in true Regencycore style than through the versatile and iconic Nap Dress?” Meena Harris, the CEO and Founder of Phenomenal said in a press release.

From the puff sleeves and empire-waist line to the midi-length hem, there’s no question that these dresses will have you looking like the diamond of the season. And obviously, fans couldn’t be more excited to scoop up the latest drop.

After Hill House announced the collab on their Instagram page, Bridgerton stans went wild.

“Dead. Absolutely dead,” a user wrote. “Love,” another added. Still, some were unable to get their hands on the style before it dropped — and are already calling for a restock. “Oh no, I missed it! They’re all so beautiful, will the be restocked?”

The whimsical aura that comes along with the collection — and regencycore style in general — found it’s rise to popularity after season one of Bridgerton dropped.

And it’s in all thanks to the show’s costume designers, Ellen Mirojnick and John Glaser, who merged the “historic reality” of the era with the “Bridgerton fantasy visual.”

So, to get in on the Bridgerton action and give your closet and upgrade the queen would approve of, keep scrolling to shop the latest Hill House Home collection.