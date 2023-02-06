Mic drop! The 2023 Grammy Awards brought the star power with killer performances and acceptance speeches, cementing it as music’s biggest night.

Us Weekly rounded up the top five moments from the awards show, which took place on Sunday, February 5, in case you missed anything — or just want to relive the magical evening.

Host Trevor Noah kicked off the night by trolling a few celebrities and introducing Adele to her dream celebrity, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“The person that Adele has always wanted to meet and never has is Dwayne Johnson,” Noah, 38, revealed as he made his way to the “Hello” songstress’ table. “I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock.”

Adele, for her part, was shocked to see the former wrestler, 50, in person and couldn’t contain her excitement when she hugged him in the audience.

As the evening progressed, Kim Petras made history as the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Sam Smith for their song “Unholy.”

“Thank you so much Sam. I love you so much. Sam has been a supporter of mine for so long,” Petras, 30, gushed while accepting her first Grammy trophy. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award.”

The German songstress received a standing ovation for the monumental moment — and Smith, also 30, was her biggest cheerleader on stage. “Everyone who believed in me to this point, I love you so much,” Petras said. “Sam, thank you. You are a true angel and hero in my life.”

Beyoncé, meanwhile, made history of her own after taking home her fourth golden megaphone for the night. When she won Best Dance/Electronic Dance Music Album for Renaissance, the “Formation” singer, 41, broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time with 32 total.

“This is an honor,” James Corden said before handing Beyoncé her trophy. “Because we are witnessing history tonight. Show your respect!”

The “Crazy in Love” songstress was emotional as she took the stage to praise her loved ones and fans for their constant support.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to receive this night,” she said before thanking God for “protecting” her throughout her life. “I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, [Jay-Z]. My beautiful three children, who are at home watching.”

During the Grammy pre-show, Beyoncé earned two other trophies for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”) and Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”).

Once the night was underway, the former Destiny’s Child singer won Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” but was stuck in traffic and wasn’t able to receive the award in person.

The Grammys, however, wouldn’t be complete without epic performances. One of the biggest moments on stage occurred when hip-hop legends came together to pay tribute to the genre’s upcoming 50th anniversary. The audience was on their feet as Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly and more rappers teamed up for a medley of greatest hits.

Check out Us Weekly’s picks for the best moments that fans can’t stop talking about — including Lizzo singing Beyoncé’s praises during her own acceptance speech — in the video above.