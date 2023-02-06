Meet your heroes! Adele was all smiles when Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced her to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the Sunday, February 5, awards show.

“The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson,” Noah, 38, explained during the broadcast as he walked around the A-listers’ tables. The Daily Show personality then teased Adele, 34, quipping: “I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called ‘The Rock.’”

After his grand introduction, Johnson, 50, walked over to the “Someone Like You” singer’s table. Adele broke into a grin and stood up to embrace the Ballers alum.

“Adele, meet The Rock, The Rock, meet Adele. First time ever,” Noah said as the crowd applauded.

Adele received seven Grammy nominations this year, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me” and Album of the Year for 30. The England native already has 15 of the prestigious awards to her name; she took home her first trophies in 2009 for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Chasing Pavements”).

Despite garnering critical acclaim for her most recent album, recording 30 — which was released in November 2021 — wasn’t an easy process for the “Love In the Dark” songstress.

“It really helped me, this album. It really, really did,” Adele told Apple Music at the time of the release

She continued, elaborating on the mental state that prompted her to write the record: “I realized, I actually didn’t like who I was. And I think I just really got, like most other human beings — especially of my age — really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. … And wasn’t opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that.”

The Oscar winner endured her fair share of hardship in 2021, finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki in March after announcing the split nearly two years earlier.

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that,” Adele told Vogue of the breakup in October 2021. “It was just: I want my son to see me really love and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” musician shares son Angelo, 10, with Konecki, 48. She penned the 30 track “My Little Love” for her only child.

“I wrote it to shine a light [that] I didn’t always have it together,” Adele told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2021. “It is very personal, and he probably will go through stages of hating it when he’s a teenager, but it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it.”