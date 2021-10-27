Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.

The observatory was shut down for the event with only a few select guests invited to watch, a source tells Us.

Drake, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, James Corden, Sarah Paulson, Lizzo and Gordon Ramsay sat alongside Konecki, 47, and the former couple’s 9-year-old son during the show.

The “Someone Like You” singer announced her split from Konecki in April 2019 after quietly tying the knot one year prior.

Us exclusively confirmed in January that the former couple reached an agreement on their divorce settlement. Early filings showed that the twosome were seeking joint custody of their son, whom they welcomed in October 2012, and joint visitation.

The former spouses, who each represented themselves in the case, opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation. Two months later, Us confirmed that their divorce was finalized.

The British songstress has since moved on with Rich Paul, after being spotted together for the first time in July while attending Game 5 of the NBA finals.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the pair had been dating “for months” before stepping out publicly.

“They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time,” an insider told Us earlier this month of the lovebirds. “She really feels like she hit the jackpot.”

In addition to focusing on her new romance, Adele has been working on the release of her fourth studio album, 30, which is set to drop next month.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [30] nearly 3 years ago,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram in October. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. … I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Adele One Night Only airs on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also be streaming on Paramount+.