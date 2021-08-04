On cloud nine! Adele has been dating boyfriend Rich Paul “for months,” a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“They have traveled with each other between Los Angeles and New York,” the insider reveals. “He’s very shy and keeps a low profile when they go out, whereas Adele is super sociable.”

The Grammy winner, 33, and the sports agent, 39, have kept their romance under wraps because they mingle within the same inner circle. “The people they hang out with know them both personally already, so they don’t have to introduce each other, which is probably why nobody picked up on their relationship sooner,” the source says.

The insider tells Us that Adele “seems really happy” with Paul, adding that she is “attentive and flirty” with her beau.

The singer was first linked to the Ohio native when they attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals together in July. The couple sat next to each other and were accompanied by his client, LeBron James. ESPN writer Brian Windhorst fueled dating speculation when he referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend” during an episode of his podcast that followed the sighting.

Paul teased in a May New Yorker profile that he was spending time with a “major pop star.” He hinted in the piece, “She was over yesterday.” When pressed by his colleague Adam Mendelsohn about what the two were doing, he replied, “Hanging out.”

Mendelsohn asked why, to which the Klutch Sports Group founder responded coyly, “Why not?” He subsequently attempted to clarify the situation, insisting, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

Us confirmed in March that Adele finalized her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. They announced their split in April 2019 after two years of marriage. The duo are parents of son Angelo, 8.

The exes agreed to waive “the right to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party,” according to court documents obtained by Us. They also decided to share joint legal and physical custody of their only child.

A source told Us in April 2019 that Adele and Konecki, 47, “became more like friends than lovers” and ultimately “realized the romantic love was no longer there.”

Us confirmed in October 2020 that the “Hello” songstress and British rapper Skepta had “been seeing each other.” However, she downplayed their relationship at the time, describing herself as a “(single) cat lady” on Instagram. The twosome were first linked in September 2019 and were friends for years before they sparked romance rumors.