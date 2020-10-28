New man alert! Adele is dating British rapper Skepta, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They have been seeing each other,” the source says.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 32, and Skepta, 38, were both born in the Tottenham district of North London. They met years before their relationship turned romantic.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” he told the Evening Standard while discussing their friendship in a November 2016 interview. “She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro, and you do not see her in the papers [every day].”

The grime star told the publication at the time that he did not have plans to collaborate with Adele on new music, adding, “With Drake and Adele, I’m happy firstly that they respect me as an artist and a man.”

The couple were first romantically linked in September 2019 after she reportedly attended his birthday party in London. They fueled dating rumors in June after exchanging flirty Instagram comments beneath a photo of the Grammy winner watching her 2016 Glastonbury Festival performance.

“Finally got your Instagram password lol,” Skepta (real name Joseph Adenuga Jr.) wrote. Adele replied with emojis of a face with its tongue sticking out and a red heart.

The slimmed-down star, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo. The former couple went public with their relationship in January 2012, secretly married in December 2016 and announced their split in April 2019.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the entertainer’s rep said in a statement to Us at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy.”

Adele filed for divorce from the businessman, 46, that September.

