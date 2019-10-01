



Adele and Skepta have yet to publicly comment on their rumored romance, but fans are running wild with reports of their relationship.

“Skepta dating Adele is pretty random but actually makes a loooot of sense,” one person tweeted on Tuesday, October 1.

A second person wrote, “My only concern is that skepta will stop Adele from giving us heart break songs ☹️.”

“Skepta has dated both Adele and Naomi Campbell,” a third user tweeted. “That’s an excellent relationship resume.”

The Sun reported on Monday, September 30, that the “Hello” singer, 31, and British MC, 37, bonded after their respective splits.

“They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source claimed to the outlet, noting that the Grammy winner was spotted at the rapper’s birthday party in London last month.

Adele, for her part, announced her separation from husband Simon Konecki in April. She filed for divorce after seven years of marriage last month. The exes share 6-year-old son Angelo.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s rep told Us in a statement in April. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Skepta, meanwhile, was previously linked to Naomi Campbell. Back in July 2018, he announced he was going to be a father for the first time after sharing a photo by an ultrasound online. While he posted a pic of his newborn daughter in January, Skepta has yet to reveal who the mother of his child is.

Adele and Skepta have been friends since 2016. He previously told ES Magazine that the twosome talk often.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta said in November 2016. “She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro.”

Scroll through to see more tweets about Adele and Skepta:

When Adele said never mind, I’ll find Someone Like You, I had no idea she meant Skepta. — B (@TweetsByBilal) October 1, 2019

Adele and Skepta are dating 🤔 2019 keeps on 2019-ing. — IGZ (@igzrap) October 1, 2019

apparently adele and skepta are dating and my brain can’t process or comprehend this — pumpkin p (@_pawnyy) September 30, 2019

Skepta dating Adele?😂😂😂 In about 3 months later it’ll end in tears and Adele will bless us with another dope album from the heartbreak 🤝 — 🇬🇭armah ひ (@awww_ghostTears) October 1, 2019

