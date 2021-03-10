It’s just “Water Under the Bridge.” Adele and Simon Konecki are ready to settle into their separate lives after finalizing their divorce earlier this month.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 10, both the Grammy winner, 32, and Konecki, 46, decided to waive “the right to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party.” The exes also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo.

The “Hometown Glory” artist went public with her romance with the Drop4Drop charity CEO in January 2012. They called it quits in April 2019 after they quietly tied the knot one year earlier. At the time, a rep for Adele told Us that the pair were “committed to raising their son together lovingly,” despite their split.

A source later revealed that over time, the twosome “became more like friends than lovers” and “realized the romantic love was no longer there.” Adele officially filed for divorce five months after her breakup made headlines, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Us exclusively confirmed in January that the former couple reached a settlement in their divorce, choosing to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation. A judge signed off on the paperwork two months later.

Adele’s relationship status isn’t the only thing to go through big changes. The “Chasing Pavements” singer debuted her dramatic weight loss while attending Drake‘s 33rd birthday party in October 2019 and confessed to a fan on vacation two months later that she had dropped “around 100 pounds.”

By the time she rang in her 32nd birthday in May 2020, the British musician’s transformation had become even more significant. Adele celebrated the big day in a little black dress after teaming up with personal trainer Pete Geracimo on her wellness journey.

“I just kept things real with her,” Geracimo told Us exclusively of his routine with the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer. “When we had low days, I would alter the workout so that it would ease her into training, get her mind off of what was bugging her and then, before you knew it, we were having a good session and working hard. … As she warmed to the idea of training, she started getting competitive and this created the momentum to wanting to improve her performance from session to session.”

The fitness expert “loved watching her transform with each session” and seeing her “really get into the challenges” he set up each day.

“The funny thing is, I never treated her any differently than I would any of my other clients,” Geracimo said. “I don’t get starstruck and just trained her as if she was not famous. I loved her sense of humor and we’d laugh a lot of the time.”