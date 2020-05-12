Pete Geracimo is putting the personal back in personal training.

The fitness expert, who has been in the industry for almost 30 years and formerly worked with Adele in London, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, May 11, and opened up about how his unique and optimistic exercise philosophy makes a major difference in his clients’ lives.

“Ultimately, exercise is supposed to enhance and complement our daily lives by making everyday tasks easier,” the trainer told Us. “I believe exercise selection must adapt to suit the person and not the other way around. There is no sense in forcing someone to do something if there is no joy in it. … I want to make sure that I deliver the best possible training/nutritional program that compliments their lifestyle, effectively challenges and empowers them and above all else have some fun in the process.”

Throughout his career, Geracimo has worked hard to build a friendly rapport with his clients and makes an effort to adapt his workouts to suit the individual. Despite the challenging task of staying positive and motivated on a weight loss journey, Geracimo has always been his clients’ “biggest cheerleader” no matter what. “During any fitness journey, there are going to be highs and lows. It’s during the low times where I kick into overdrive,” he added.

Earlier this month, the wellness guru spoke out about the “Hello” songstress’ awe-inspiring transformation, noting that Adele’s goal was never “getting super skinny.” While celebrities and fans reached out to support the Grammy winner’s new slim look, Geracimo argued that her “metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model,” but only for herself. He echoed that feeling while speaking to Us, gushing about how he sees his clients blossom during their fitness journeys.

“When we can move more freely, feel stronger and have more energy to do things, how can we not feel more self-confident and happy within our own skin?! Even if the physical change is very small, the sense of accomplishment at achieving a goal is massively empowering,” he said. “This is how momentum gets created and how people realize that they can achieve whatever their definition of healthy is. And it must be noted that one person’s health journey has NO bearing and should not be compared to anyone else’s. It’s a truly personal thing.”

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer’s weight loss transformation has been well-documented over the last year and she continues to turn heads with her shocking slimdown. Physician assistant and registered dietitian Heather Struhl previously told Us that she estimated Adele had lost “approximately 150 pounds,” a development that “can have a great impact on physical and mental health.” In January, Adele spoke candidly about her new look with a fan while on vacation in Anguilla.

“She seemed very happy and relaxed,” eyewitness Meredith Noonan told Us at the time, adding that the singer seemed “really comfortable in her own skin” and was “so down-to-earth and outgoing.”