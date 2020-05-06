Hello, Adele! The Grammy winner celebrated her 32nd birthday with a return to social media — and Hollywood’s biggest stars can’t stop gushing over her incredible transformation.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” the “When We Were Young” singer captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo on Wednesday, May 6, adding in a thoughtful message of appreciation for first responders and essential workers. “You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

The British songstress appeared happier and slimmer than ever, showing off her curves in a black minidress with dramatic sleeves. Countless celebrities quickly took notice of the “Hometown Glory” singer’s birthday glow, gassing her up in the comments and sending well-wishes in honor of her big day.

“I mean are you kidding me,” Chrissy Teigen wrote in playful disbelief, while Jameela Jamil showered Adele with big red hearts in the comments section.

Earlier this year, fans were shocked by the “Someone Like You” singer’s jaw-dropping weight loss after she was spotted on a tropical getaway with Harry Styles and James Corden. When she bumped into the beloved musician on her vacation, Meredith Noonan told Us Weekly exclusively that Adele appeared “really comfortable in her own skin” — and wasn’t afraid to dish about her weight loss journey.

“When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve lost around 100 pounds,'” the Fordham University School of Business student recalled. “We told her how great she looks. She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation! We didn’t talk about how she lost it.”

Shortly after the “Rolling in the Deep” singer turned heads in Anguilla with her slender frame, her former Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, speculated that the big change was the result of a healthy diet.

“I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately,” Goodis told Us in January. “I tell all my clients, ‘You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you’re not going to see success.’ That’s the real truth.”

Scroll down to see how Amber Riley and more stars reacted to Adele’s new look!