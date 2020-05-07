Fit and fabulous! Adele‘s personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, opened up about the internet’s awestruck reaction to the singer’s recent weight loss transformation.

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress turned heads on Wednesday, May 6, as she rang in her 32nd birthday in a stunning little black dress. One day after his client debuted her new glow, the London-based fitness guru gave fans a little insight about what it was like to work with the Grammy winner on her wellness journey.

“When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery,” the exercise enthusiast wrote via Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself with the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer. “When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month grueling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice.”

Earlier this year, Adele was spotted looking happier and slimmer than ever during a tropical vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden. A fan told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the singer predicted she had lost close to 100 pounds — and the number has only grown since then.

“Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who works at NewFace NY with Dr. Richard Westreich, told Us on Thursday, May 7. Though she hasn’t worked with Adele directly, Struhl noted that significant slimming down can “affect self-confidence and overall mood” in various ways.

Despite the widespread praise she’s received from fans and other celebs, Geracimo acknowledged that the “Hello” singer’s choice to embark on a weight loss journey was a personal one.

“This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model,” the trainer wrote. “She is doing it for herself and for [her son] Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. … This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life.”

Even as her transformation brings her further into the spotlight, Geracimo applauded his client for always being herself no matter what.

“In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms,” he explained. “She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!”