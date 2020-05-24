Finding a method that works. Adele’s former trainer, Pete Geracimo, shared his approach for encouraging the singer to stay motivated during their personal training sessions.

“I just kept things real with her,” Geracimo told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 19. “When we had low days, I would alter the workout so that it would ease her into training, get her mind off of what was bugging her and then, before you knew it, we were having a good session and working hard.”

Geracimo has worked as a fitness trainer for nearly 30 years. He started working with the 32-year-old Grammy winner in 2012, but they wrapped their training together in late 2016. They would train two to three times a week for an hour.

While describing his experience working alongside Adele, Geracimo noted how he “loved watching her transform with each session” and seeing her “really get into the challenges” he set. He also detailed their trainer-trainee relationship.

“The funny thing is, I never treated her any differently than I would any of my other clients,” he explained to Us. “I don’t get starstruck and just trained her as if she was not famous. I loved her sense of humor and we’d laugh a lot of the time.”

He continued, “As she warmed to the idea of training, she started getting competitive and this created the momentum to wanting to improve her performance from session to session.”

Geracimo revealed that Adele “wasn’t a fan of training in the beginning.” However, the “Hello” hitmaker grew to love doing boxing workouts.

Adele’s wellness journey has been well-documented over the years. This month alone, the “Send My Love” songstress debuted a more slimmed-down figure via Instagram on her 32nd birthday.

According to a medical expert, Adele has shed an additional 20 to 25 pounds after her initial drop. “Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian, told Us on May 7. “In early January 2020, Adele reported that she lost 100 pounds, but it’s unknown within what timeframe. I believe she has lost an additional 20 to 25 pounds over the past four months.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane