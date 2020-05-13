It’s all about balance. Adele wowed the world when she showed off her slimmed-down figure earlier this month. After the reveal, Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read, who has worked with the singer, shared her tips and tricks for healthy living and weight loss.

“I start by telling my patients that when it comes to weight loss, diet and exercise alone will not be enough in most cases,” the physician told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, May 11. “That is why many patients that come to us have tried to lose weight, they did lose somewhat but put everything back on and often even more. For a successful and sustainable weight loss, we need to look at the whole person and not just address the weight upfront.”

She continued: “We look at the metabolic function — is the patient starting to develop insulin resistance? We look at hormones — such an important part of weight gain at menopause. We look at thyroid levels and cortisol levels. We look at habits — why is it that most of us will be good all day and crash at night? We evaluate stress and sleep. We talk about mood and mental health. When all these elements are addressed, then we can start a personalized diet … and recommend exercise as needed and it will work.”

As for her connection to Adele, 32, she told Us: “As a physician, I have both moral and legal obligations to protect the privacy of all patients — my own and others. That commitment is absolute, and thus I can neither confirm nor deny any information about any individual who may or may not be my patient or with whom I may have had any other personal or professional interaction. While I am happy to discuss my work as a physician and the various treatments, therapies, products and services that my practice provides, I can provide no information about specific individuals.”

Fradin-Read, who is MD-board certified in preventative medicine and anti-aging medicine with a university degree in nutrition, works toward more intensive treatments after she begins her process with patients. “I combine all the tools and methods in our therapeutic arsenal, starting with the most natural approaches and lifestyle changes, vitamins/supplements, to recommending peptides, rebalancing hormones and finally prescribing medications as appropriately for each patient,” she explained.

The doctor recommends food choices based on the Mediterranean diet, along with chef Michel Guérard’s “gastronomic slimming cuisine.” In turn, she provides meal plans that focus on balance, personalization and flexibility.

“I try to make it visual and have everyone imagine a plate divided into several parts: the green veggies should take approximately two-thirds of the plate, the protein of good source one-third and the last part is reserved to the carbs,” she noted. “And on top, some good fat, such as olive oil or avocado or nuts, can be added.”

Fradin-Read also revealed that “the notion of pleasure when eating is at the base of [a] successful diet on the long run.” Additionally, “there is no one-fits-all diet and there is no constant diet for the same person. We are all more or less moving targets when it come to our weight and that is why the same diet might not work for everyone and not even for the same person for the rest of his life/her life.”

The VitaLifeMD founder suggested a diet made up of nutrient-rich food, protein, good carbohydrates, good fats, dairy and a glass of wine a few days a week.

Fradin-Read also offers skin rejuvenation and an anti-aging program for patients. She hopes to give them a new way of aging healthily and beautifully in the near future with her TruAge™ test. “This test will allow us to assess the current status of a patient by evaluating 850,000 genes points on the DNA that can be used to identify one’s body’s strengths and weaknesses for the future,” she said. “TruAge™ determines your biological age, which is more accurate at predicting health span (how healthy you are) and lifespan (how long you will live) than any previous molecular biomarker and can be correlated to age-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and more.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane