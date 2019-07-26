



What was it like growing up with Ariana Grande? The Grammy winner’s older brother, Frankie Grande, revealed all as he answered fan questions for Us Weekly. For example, Frankie dished on how he and Ariana spent their childhood days, and what family traditions they still keep up to this day.

“We always opened Christmas presents at midnight on Christmas Eve,” the 36-year-old said. “Like, it’s not like a, ‘Let’s wake up early’ kind of thing. It’s like, let’s stay up super-duper late, till, like, 4 or 5 a.m, and then sleep until 4 or 5 p.m., wake up on Christmas Day, and then have dinner-slash-breakfast. It’s awesome.”

And speaking of Frankie’s childhood, the Henry Danger actor also told Us what Nickelodeon shows he watched growing up and what memories from his childhood make him nostalgic. Check out his answers to those questions and more in the video above.

Henry Danger: The Musical premieres on Nickelodeon Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

