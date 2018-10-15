He’s got her back! Frankie Grande sent love to Ariana Grande after news broke that she and Pete Davidson called off their engagement.

“Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister,” the makeup guru, 35, said on his Instagram Story on Monday, October 15, while on vacation. “I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland.”

Frankie then began crooning the lyrics of Ariana’s song “Breathin” before offering words of wisdom from the track. “You gotta keep, keep on breathing,” he insisted. “That’s true.”

The YouTube personality also shared a photo of icy blue waves from his trip via Instagram, alongside the caption, “not to spoil the ending for you, but everything’s going to be ok.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, October 14, that the 25-year-old pop star and Davidson, 24, ended their engagement after four months. “They realized it happened too quickly and too early,” a source told Us. “The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

Ariana and the Saturday Night Live star took the next step in their relationship in June after weeks of dating. Davidson cryptically joked about breaking up with the “God Is a Woman” songstress on a September episode of SNL.

“God forbid we split up, she takes half my sneakers. I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman,” he said at the time. “I live at her place. She pays, like, 60 grand for rent and all I have to do is stock the fridge … Last night, I switched her birth control for Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure she can’t go anywhere.”

The breakup comes a little more than one month after Ariana’s ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, died at 26 of an apparent drug overdose. Following the tragedy, she backed out of two appearances and tweeted about going through a hard time.

