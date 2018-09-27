Ariana Grande shared several cryptic messages about her state of mind in a slew of emotional tweets just weeks after ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.

“Can I pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” the pop star, 25, wrote on Thursday, September 27. “I’m so tired pls.”

Grande also retweeted a sentiment she previously posted on Saturday, September 22, that said, “Everything will be okay.” She wrote on Thursday alongside the tweet, “j f—king k.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner added shortly after, “ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it. ily.”

Grande also replied to a fan who sent her well wishes. “It’s just been a tough month. I’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired,” she wrote. “sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i know better.”

The Victorious alum paid tribute to the late rapper, who died at age 26 on September 7 from an apparent drug overdose, in an emotional Instagram post earlier this month.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she penned. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take away your pain. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Before Grande spoke out, a source told Us that she is “absolutely heartbroken” over the loss. “Her entire family is in shock too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” said the insider. “He was a huge part of her life and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

The pair split in May after two years of dating. Grande started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson weeks after the split, and the pair got engaged in June.

