Ariana Grande shared uplifting words of support as she continues to mourn the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

“everything will be okay,” she wrote on an Instagram Story photo of a cloudy sky on Saturday, September 22. “one day at a time.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, also tweeted supportive messages on Saturday, writing, “everything will be okay,” and “i love u so v much.”

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

As Us Weekly previously reported, Miller, 26, was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley area home on September 7 of an apparent overdose.

Grande, who dated the rapper for two years until their split in May, is “absolutely heartbroken” over his death, a source told Us earlier this month.

“Her entire family is in shock too,” the insider added. “They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari. He was a huge part of her lie, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

The singer, who got engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in June after just weeks of dating, paid tribute to Miller by posting a black-and-white portrait of him on Instagram the day after this death.

A week later she shared a heartbreaking message to her ex, writing, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The “Dangerous Woman” singer skipped the Emmy Awards with Davidson earlier this week, with her rep telling Us that “given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!