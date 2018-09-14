Sharing her grief. Ariana Grande penned a gut-wrenching message to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller one week after his death from an apparent overdose.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” the 25-year-old pop star captioned an Instagram video of Miller posted on Friday, September 14. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

She concluded: “you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

In the video, the “Donald Trump” rapper laughs when he discovers Grande is filming him and jokingly tells her to stop. “You make me happy,” she can be heard saying.

Us Weekly confirmed Miller’s death at age 26 on September 7. The artist, born Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley area home just before noon after authorities responded to the scene.

Grande first paid tribute to the “Self Care” rapper on Saturday, September 8, by sharing a captionless black-and-white photo of her ex on Instagram. The pair dated for nearly two years before splitting in May. She is now engaged to Pete Davidson.

A source revealed exclusively to Us that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is “absolutely heartbroken” over Miller’s death. “Her entire family is in shock too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” the insider told Us. “He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

The MC’s friend Shane Powers applauded Grande’s efforts in keeping Miller off drugs during their relationship. “She was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober,” he said during the Monday, September 10, episode of his podcast. “And she was all about him being healthy, period, in this area of his life.”

The “God Is a Woman” songstress’ brother, Frankie Grande, credited the “Dang!” rapper with helping him get sober in a tribute posted on Wednesday, September 12. “I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister,” the 35-year-old Big Brother alum wrote on Instagram. “He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.”

He added: “Malcolm my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

