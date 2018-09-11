High praise. A friend of late rapper Mac Miller says Ariana Grande was “an unbelievably stabilizing force” in Miller’s life prior to the 26-year-old’s death on Friday, September 7.

“He had a lot of good stuff going on,” Shane Powers said in the Monday, September 10, episode of his podcast. “Ariana and him were together, and they were very much in love. And I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up. She was a f—king G to him.”

“There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana,” Powers raved of Grande, 25. “I saw that, I was around it, I took phone calls from her. ‘How do I help? What do I do?’ This little girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him being healthy. Because whether he [was] an addict or not, the way that Mac partied was not healthy.”

Powers told listeners that Grande was willing to “go to the wall” for Miller, adding, “She was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober. And she was all about him being healthy, period, in this area of his life.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly on Friday that authorities responded to Miller’s home in the San Fernando Valley area just before noon that day, and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. According to TMZ, the first outlet to report the news, the “Self Care” rapper died from an apparent overdose.

Grande, who split from Miller in May after two years of dating, paid tribute to her ex by posting a black-and-white portrait of him to Instagram the day after his death. A source told Us one day later that the “God Is a Woman” singer is “absolutely heartbroken” about Miller’s death.

“Her entire family is in shock too,” the insider added. “They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari. He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

