Frankie Grande credited “good friend” Mac Miller for inspiring him to seek treatment in an emotional tribute following the “Self Care” rapper’s death on September 7.

“I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister,” the Big Brother alum, 35, began. “He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.” Grande’s sister, Ariana Grande, dated Miller (real name: Malcolm James McCormick) for two years before the former couple split up for good in May 2018.

“It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm,” Grande continued. “I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.”

Grande also used the post as an opportunity to encourage those battling their own demons to continue fighting. “Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others.”

“Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting,” he concluded. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” The YouTube star also shared the phone numbers for Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

A source told Us Weekly that the “God is a Woman” singer is “absolutely heartbroken” about the death of her ex. “Her entire family is in shock too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari. He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond,” the insider added. “She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

The “Dang!” rapper was pronounced dead at the age of 26 at his San Fernando Valley home on Friday, September 7. TMZ, Which was the first to break the news, reported that Miller died from an apparent overdose. Since news of his passing made headlines, tons of celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa, Halsey and Macklemore, have paid tribute to the Pittsburgh native.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!