In disbelief. Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose on Friday, September 7, and celebrities took to social media to react to the news. The rapper was 26 years old.

Wiz Khalifa, who helped discover Miller’s music, was one of the first to post about his death. “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy #pgh #412,” the musician tweeted alongside a prayer hands and angel emoji with the hashtags.

Chance the Rapper also worked with Miller and was quick to respond to the heartbreaking news. “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever,” he tweeted. “But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

“Long Live Mac Miller,” Jaden Smith posted on Twitter. “Rest In Peace We Love You.”

Country singer Maren Morris added, “Damn… Rest In Peace, Mac Miller. My heart breaks for his family and friends.”

TMZ reported that officers responded to Miller’s home in the San Fernando Valley around noon local time on Friday. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The “Small Worlds” rapper, who was arrested on DUI charges in May, has spoken candidly about his struggles with substance abuse in the past.

“I made a stupid mistake,” Miller told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in July about his the incident, in which he hit a utility pole with his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

Scroll through to see more celebrity reactions to Miller’s death:

Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing…this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. 🙏🏼😓 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Stunned about Mac Miller. Too young . RIP — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day. — Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 😭 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 7, 2018

Damn RIP Mac Miller 🙁 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 7, 2018

I was just talking to u last night… We were supposed to shoot the conversation video on Wednesday. I love you, thank you for changing my life. RIP @MacMiller — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) September 7, 2018

rest easy Mac Miller 😥 — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) September 7, 2018

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

