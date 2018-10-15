Awkward! Pete Davidson actually joked about a potential split from Ariana Grande during the Saturday, September 29, episode of Saturday Night Live, just two weeks before the couple called it quits.

During the episode, Davidson, 24, joined Colin Jost on Weekend Update and addressed their possible prenup.

“God forbid we split up, she takes half my sneakers,” he said laughing. “I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman. I live a her place. She pays, like, 60 grand for rent and all I have to do is stock the fridge … Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he joked. “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

He also brought up Grande’s new album, Sweetener, which includes a song named after him.

“You know, I don’t even get royalties for that ‘Pete Davidson‘ song? Like, if we break up, and we won’t — we will — but we won’t. I’m kidding. But like in ten years, if God forbid that ever happened, there will be a song called ‘Pete Davidson‘ like playing in speakers at K-Mart and I’ll be working there,” he added.

The news broke on Sunday, October 14, that the singer, 25, and the comedian called off their engagement after just four months.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet,” a source told Us. The couple got engaged in June after only a few weeks of dating, and he quickly moved into her multimillion-dollar New York City apartment. They also have multiple tattoos for each other.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!