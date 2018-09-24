All in the family! When it comes to getting fashion and beauty tips, Frankie Grande doesn’t have to look further than asking his own relatives. The 35-year-old has rocked countless makeup looks and chic ‘fits throughout his career, but before heading out the door there’s one person that has the ultimate say: his sister, Ariana Grande.

“My sister and I are always sharing fashion advice. We give each other the final seal of approval,” he explains. And the latest look he’s sporting? “Frankie Glam.” It features heavy metal glitter tears as seen in his new music video for “The Mad Ones.”

But luckily for Us, starting today, the Big Brother alum isn’t the only one who can cry glitter. Grande partnered up with the YouCam Makeup app so that consumers can get in on the fun and try out the makeup look themselves. Scroll through to get the details on Grande’s inspiration and fashion and beauty secrets!