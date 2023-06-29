As Madonna continues to recover from her recent hospitalization, her celebrity friends are in her corner.

“She’s feeling good,” Rosie O’Donnell — who costarred with the 64-year-old Queen of Pop in A League of Their Own — captioned a Thursday, June 29, Instagram photo of the two friends. O’Donnell, 61, added a thumbs-up emoji and a “Love” hashtag to her post.

The comedian’s update came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that Madonna had been hospitalized over the weekend.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” the singer’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, wrote in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, June 28. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary noted that Madonna will “pause all commitments” while she’s on the mend, including her upcoming Madonna: The Celebration tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15.

Amid the news of her hospitalization, several famous fans of the “Like a Prayer” singer offered their hopes for a speedy recovery, including Zooey Deschanel, Rita Wilson, Gwendoline Christie and Isla Fisher. “Sending her so much love from us. ❤️❤️❤️,” Fisher, 47, commented on Oseary’s post, seemingly referring to her and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

Kathy Griffin, for her part, offered her support while calling out online haters who mocked Madonna’s illness.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Madonna. I don’t know, but I love her and I want to defend her,” Griffin, 62, said in a TikTok video on Wednesday. “I’ve never met her. I’ve seen her in concert, of course, because I’m a gay man, and I think she has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment, Evita, [and] film performances. I don’t like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being, obviously, quite ill or collapsed [and saying], ‘She’ll be fine.’ We don’t know anything yet.”

The Emmy winner wanted to be “honest” with her followers, noting that she believed such comments could be attributed to ageism and misogyny in Hollywood. “Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time — and she’s freaking Madonna,” Griffin — who announced her lung cancer diagnosis in 2021 — said. “So, I don’t care about her fillers, they’re gonna go away if she feels like it or not, I care about her health. I’m glad she can go back on this tour, and the tour is the greatest hits and she should be great.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday evening that Madonna was transferred out of the ICU as she continues to recuperate. CNN reported on Thursday that the pop star has been discharged from the hospital and taken to her home in New York City.