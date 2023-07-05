Madonna is taking it easy after her recent stint in the ICU.

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Queen of Pop, 64, was hospitalized on June 24 after developing what her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, described as a “serious bacterial infection.” Oseary shared the news via Instagram, noting that Madonna’s health scare led “to a several day stay in the ICU.” Us confirmed on June 28 that the “Vogue” songstress was out of the critical care unit.

Oseary noted in his Instagram statement that Madonna would be pausing “all commitments” during her recovery, including her Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to kick off on July 15.

Despite the change in plans, the Grammy winner is staying positive. “She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received,” the insider tells Us. “It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Amid the news of her hospitalization. Madonna received an outpouring of support from several famous fans. “Sending her so much love from us. ❤️❤️❤️,” Isla Fisher commented on Oseary’s post, seemingly referring to her and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

Kathy Griffin, for her part, defended the “Like a Virgin” musician while slamming online trolls who mocked Madonna’s illness.

“I don’t like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being, obviously, quite ill or collapsed [and saying], ‘She’ll be fine.’ We don’t know anything yet,” Griffin, 62, said in a TikTok video last week.

The comedian added that she felt such comments were rooted in ageism and misogyny. “Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time — and she’s freaking Madonna,” said Griffin, who announced her lung cancer diagnosis in 2021. “So, I don’t care about her fillers, they’re gonna go away if she feels like it or not, I care about her health. I’m glad she can go back on this tour, and the tour is the greatest hits and she should be great.”

In addition to receiving support online, Madonna has a large family unit behind her. The performer adopted son David, 17, and daughter Mercy, 17, in 2006 and twins Estere and Stella, 10, in 2017. She also shares daughter Lourdes, 26, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, whom she divorced in 2008.

Weeks before her hospitalization, Madonna shared a rare glimpse into her life as a parent while dancing with David in a TikTok video. In the June 6 clip, the mother and son duo grooved in sync to Joe Arroyo’s song “La rebellion.”