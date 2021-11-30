MAC Cosmetics Just Gave the Viva Glam Lipstick a Keith Haring Spin

Glam for a good cause! Mac Cosmetics has launched some pretty amazing collaborations over the years, but their latest line is undoubtably one of their most iconic yet.

In honor of the 27th anniversary of the Viva Glam movement, the beauty brand has joined forces with the late Keith Haring, who’s most well known for his pop art designs that became synonymous with New York City’s graffiti culture.

For reference, Mac Cosmetics launched the Viva Glam Fund in 1994 and has since raised over $500 million to support “healthy futures and equal rights for all.”

To ring in another year of giving back, the makeup brand is releasing three, special-edition lipsticks designed with Haring in mind. From the pop art-eque packaging to the primary color palette, the new lipsticks, which retail for $19 a piece, are just as much a makeup lovers dream product as they are a collector’s item.

Because not only do they look super cool standing on a vanity, but the primary color palette lets you become your own cosmetic chemist. Mix your blue and yellow to get a green hue or your blue and red for a purple tone. Basically, the opportunities for a bold and beautiful look are endless.

And while you’re having a good time getting glam, you can feel good knowing that all proceeds from your purchase will be donated to local organizations the support women and girls, LGBTQA+ communities or people living with or affected by HIV or AIDS. (Harding passed away from AIDS-related complications in 1990.)

“For our 27th anniversary, we’re thrilled to honor the late iconic artist Keith Haring and carry forward his mission of using his imagery to drive positive change for those most in need of support,” John Demsey, the Executive Group President of The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “He was a true visionary who used his talent for purpose. While he sadly passed away during the height of the epidemic, we are so proud that his iconic art and philanthropy lives on through VIVA GALM.”

If you want to learn more about this collaboration and the history of the always-iconic Viva Glam Lipstick, tune into Clubhouse’s The Beauty Room on Wednesday, December 1, at 7 p.m.