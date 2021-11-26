You’ve got this! Getting all your gifts in order during the holiday season can be a teensy, tiny bit overwhelming — to say the least. But Us Weekly’s Stylish is here to help you streamline your holiday shopping process.

After testing and trying tons of products and scoping out the best deals on the web, we’ve made a list (and checked it twice!) that has all the best gifts for every single person in your life.

Whether you’re shopping for your significant other, in-laws, kids or best friends, fear not. Because from sets that’ll be sure to delight the skincare lover in your life to bicycles that will be a big hit on Christmas day, our catch-all gift guide has you covered.

While we’re going to get into the knitty gritty below, we couldn’t help but give a special shout out to some of the presents that put an extra sparkle in our eye.

Take, for instance, the Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar, which is quite possibly the best surprise for any beauty lover in your life.

The limited-edition bundle will help spark joy all month long. Because let’s be honest, the countdown to Christmas has already begun. With luxe samples from brands like Chantecaille, Augustinus Bader and Dr. Barbara Sturm, the set will certainly have skin glowing as bright as the star on top of the tree.

And if shopping for your husband, brother or father-in-law has you stumped, listen up. There are a handful of presents — at every price point — that will be a surefire success.

For example, you can’t go wrong with an amazing bottle of tequila. Our favorite? Cincoro’s Añejo, which has been aged for over two years. It’s a great gift to bring along to a holiday part or wrap up and place under the tree.

When it comes to surprising the little ones, candy is taking our top spot. Whether you’re on the hunt for your own kids, nieces and nephews or godchildren, something sugary and sweet is an all-around crowd pleaser.

Alt Boards has a super cute set up with treats available in every size. The 4 x 4 board is just enough to enjoy during the holiday celebrations. Plus, the gummy dreidels couldn’t be cuter — or more delicious!

So stop stressing and get your credit card ready because we’re rounding up the best gifts you can give this season, ahead. From luxe creams to cozy clothes, keep scrolling to see our holiday picks for the whole family!