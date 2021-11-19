If you’re trying to make your gifting this season a whole lot greener, listen up. Because from sustainably produced sneakers to eco-conscious beauty buys, there’s tons of holiday gifts out there that do good for the Earth and will still look great under the tree.

After scoping out all the stylish yet still sustainable products out there (there’s a lot, you guys), we’ve picked out a handful of products with innovative packaging, give back mission statements and vegan formulas that you can feel good about gifting to the ones you love.

So whether you’re on the hunt for a present that’ll make the clean beauty aficionado light up like the star on the top of the tree or a fashion-forward pair of pants that are made up of upcycled materials, we’ve got something for everyone.

One of our favorite items to make the list doubles as a must-have closet staple. Because if you’re hitting holiday parties or hanging out with friends, leather pants are a winter necessity. And thankfully, DL1961 has a top notch production process that makes you feel proud of your purchase.

Made with eco-friendly fibers and water conservation in mind, the straight leg leather pants should be on your wish list — no question. The vintage cut is available in a handful of shades too. They come in wine, green, red, onyx and navy.

Need a shirt to go with that new pair of jeans? Check out the “Sustainability Is Sexy” tee from Vitamin A. While it can 100 percent be worn with cozy sweats or as a cover up, it’s also cute to layer underneath a blazer or leather jacket.

If you’re on the hunt for a beauty gift to toss in as a stocking stuffer, allow Us to recommend a pair of press on nails from Paint Lab. With more patterns than you can imagine, there’s truly a set for everyone. Classic French? They’ve got that. Hearts? That too!

Plus, each pair of press ons is reusable, recyclable and made from eco-friendly material. The brand even goes the extra mile, donating a portion of proceeds to charitable initiatives like Look Good, Feel Better, an organization that works to improve that “quality of life” and “self esteem” of people undergoing cancer treatments.

To check out these gifts and more fabulous, environmentally friendly options to gift this season, keep scrolling! Because from luxe body oils to beautiful blushes, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best of the best ahead.