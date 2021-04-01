Earth Month is here! April is all about going green — and these six brands will help you feel good in the process.

Starbucks is giving its valued customers a brand-new experience within its mobile app to inspire positive change. Their fun, easy Starbucks Earth Month Game helps users learn how to forge ahead on a path toward a more sustainable future. Players will have the chance to win over 2.5 million amazing prizes along the way, including free handcrafted drinks for an entire year.

As well as offering major incentives for its Starbucks Rewards members, the company is making it their mission to donate and plant 250,000 trees across America. After each level, those who participate in the game can help decide where these trees will spread their roots.

The coffee company’s dedication to sustainability isn’t new, but they’ve committed to helping cut their waste output in half by 2030. Some of their bold environmental goals include a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through supply chain and direct operations and a move to conserve or replenish 50 percent of the water withdrawal for coffee production. Starbucks will also aim to reduce 50 percent of its stores’ and manufacturers’ waste production that gets sent to landfills.

Earth Day takes place on April 22 — but consumers can spend the entire month taking their support of eco-friendly brands to the next level. Clothing brands such as TenTree and Girlfriend Collective use recycled materials and other ethical practices to ensure that they leave the smallest environmental footprints possible.

The beauty industry is also stepping up in a major way, with companies like True Botanicals committing to making clean products that are safe for both the planet and the skin.

Keep scrolling to learn about more places to spend your cash sustainably this Earth Month!