Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is the best time of year to get holiday shopping done if you’re looking to save as much money as possible. This year, Nordstrom has kicked off the fun early — you can actually start getting your shop on right now! There are so many early steals and deals, and we have a slew of excellent items for you to peep below. Take inspo from our suggestions and start crossing names off of that list — or snag a little treat for yourself!

For the Kitchen Pro

1. No kitchen is complete without a proper set of knives, and these are some of the best! The set from Our Place includes one small pairing knife, a serrated knife and a large chef’s knife. Prep all of your ingredients and get to cooking!

Get the Our Place 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set (originally $170) on sale with free shipping for just $95 at Nordstrom!

2. These pans from All-Clad will cover a range of cooking needs. They’re non-stick, dishwasher-safe and oven-safe in temperatures up to 500 degrees! There are two different sizes in this set — both of which are deeper than other options on the market, which is ideal for stir-fry dishes or a casserole.

Get the All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set (originally $105) on sale with free shipping for just $70 at Nordstrom!

For the Person Who Needs Some Self-Care

3. This Erno Laszlo set is essentially a full skincare routine that’s designed to reset your complexion. Spend a night in with a glass of wine, your favorite movie and this skincare savior. You deserve it!

Get the Erno Laszlo Break from the Burnout Set (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for just $49 at Nordstrom!

4. Incense can create a calming and cleansing atmosphere, which is incredible if you’re looking for complete relaxation. This burner from Cinnamon Projects displays incense sticks beautifully, and also catches the fallout for easy cleanup!

Get the Cinnamon Projects Chord Brass Incense Burner (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for just $66 at Nordstrom!

5. This Mario Badescu set contains all of the brand’s top sellers. It includes the refreshing facial mist, drying lotion for spot treating blemishes and the hydrating rose lip balm. Divine!

Get the Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set (originally $23) on sale with free shipping for just $20 at Nordstrom!

6. If you’re relaxing at home, the only acceptable attire is loungewear — and we think these Socialite wide-leg pants are absolutely perfect! They’re high-waisted and extra loose so that you can move around in them freely and feel ultra-comfortable.

Get the Socialite Washable Satin Wide Leg Pants (originally $69) on sale with free shipping for just $41 at Nordstrom!

For the Homebody

7. Blankets are always a solid idea if you’re looking for a cozy gift, and we adore this knit one from Nordstrom! It’s double-sided, combining ribbed fabric and waffle knit. It comes in an array of colors that you can pick to match someone’s bedspread or sofa setup!

Get the Nordstrom Reversible Knit Blanket (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for just $59 at Nordstrom!

8. This phone charger from Lexon doubles as a UV cleaner that sanitizes your phone while charging it at the same time. It’s also wireless, so all you have to do is plop your phone in and let it do the rest!

Get the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $48 at Nordstrom!

9. Weighted blankets will make you feel relaxed and lull you to sleep faster, and this one from Casper is a strong option. If you know anyone who has trouble sleeping, this may be able to help them!

Get the Casper 10-Pound Weighted Blanket (originally $169) on sale with free shipping for just $152 at Nordstrom!

10. We dig these slippers from BP., as the thick platform makes them easy to wear outside if you need to run a quick errand. The luxe fluffy straps also provide added coziness — heaven!

Get the BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20 at Nordstrom!

For the Fashionista

11. Anyone who loves making a statement will be obsessed with this luxurious faux-fur coat from Gallery! It’s plush, warm and has such an expensive aesthetic. You can score it in black or white — both classic colors and incredibly versatile!

Get the Gallery Hooded Faux Fur Coat (originally $230) on sale with free shipping for just $155 at Nordstrom!

12. A necklace that has a personalized touch like this initial pendant from BaubleBar instantly feels more special. We also love the colorful crystals that stretch around the main letter for added sparkle!

Get the BaubleBar Alidia Initial Pendant Necklace (originally $42) on sale with free shipping for just $25 at Nordstrom!

13. These boots from Marc Fisher are the ultimate must-have. If you know someone who loves dressing up, they will surely get excited when they see these boots! They’re available in black and camel brown, and both are made from a soft suede material that’s gorgeous.

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Comara Over the Knee Pointed Toe Boot (originally $249) on sale with free shipping for just $170 at Nordstrom!

