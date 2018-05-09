Cooking in the 21st century is easier than ever before thanks to a variety of high-tech and high-end kitchen gadgets, many of which allow people to make a full-meal with just the press of a button. Other gadgets aren’t quite as useful for everyday meals, but they make it possible to create products at home that otherwise could only be found in stores.

Carbonated water, for example, is now easy to DIY thanks to countertop soda makers, meaning those who prefer sparkling water to still can make as much of it as they want, whenever they want. Some gadgets are also helpful from a health perspective, like an air fryer, which cooks delicious and crispy food without the unhealthy oil. One of the most popular kitchen gadgets around recently is a sous vide machine, a convenient and simple way to cook everything from eggs to steak.

Us Weekly rounded up some of the most useful (or wished for) kitchen gadgets for any kitchen counter.

