Something for everyone! Artist Flore is back in the LA scene taking over Art Angels with his new solo exhibition, “Everybody Leaves With Something.” The interactive space showcases Christopher Florentino’s (aka Flore) urban Cubism style, which has been a favorite amongst some of his celeb collectors.

“Basically, all the themes of the paintings are very positive and uplifting and have this open your eyes type of messaging,” Flore, 38, told Us Weekly about his exhibit, which debuted November 8. “People said the energy is uplifting and the paintings are refreshing and original. A lot of the people are saying the energy of the room feels like my work, feels like my brand. It was a good collaboration. We were planning the show around the things I’m passionate about.”

So what’s inside? “There’s mid-century modern furniture, there’s NFTs, drawings, paintings, sculptures, bonsai trees, neon lights. It’s just a fun pop-up space, almost emulating the Keith Haring pop-up spaces in the late 80s. I kind of wanted to incorporate that because that’s kind of where my inspiration comes from,” he revealed.

Having eight exhibitions under his belt throughout his decade-long career, the Miami-based artist explained the message behind his latest series, “Everybody Leaves With Something,” which is open to the public six days a week until December 1.

“Sometimes it’s like someone comes to one of my shows and they’re like, ‘I’m just a new collector and I can’t afford this work.’ So I feel like I made this show for everybody to be able to afford something, whether it’s a drawing that’s maybe $800/$900 or you can get an NFT for maybe $200/$300, and then you can get an original painting for, like, $20,000,” Flore told Us. “So you can leave with something, and if you don’t physically leave with something, you can leave with the message of the paintings — that’s kind of the ideology behind the title.”

While he can’t reveal the price tag of what his celeb fans have purchased from him over the years, he can spill the names of his notable collectors. Flore revealed that Queen Bey herself — Beyonce — has some of his work.

“I did a jacket for her and her daughter [Blue Ivy],” the New York native said. He also mentions Eva Longoria, Julia Haart, French Montana, Future, J Balvin and Rick Ross are among his star clients.

Flore’s work can be seen all around the world. After doing a live painting for the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection in Tokyo in 2017, his painting became a permanent fixture at the museum. His pieces are also featured inside the Nobu Hotel and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami and are part of celebrity collaborations with Hublot watches.

For anyone who can’t catch Flore’s exhibit at Art Angels, located at 9020 Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood, he’ll soon be taking over Art Basel at Context Art Miami this December. Fans of his brand can also stay on the lookout for his NFT release with Nifty Gateway with the Winklevoss twins.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!