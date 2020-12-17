For the kid in all of Us! Coach announced a Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collab and we can hardly wait to shop the stylishly playful looks.

On Thursday, December 17, the brand announced their latest collection and the accompanying campaign features cool kids including Kaia Gerber and Cole Sprouse.

“Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions, and I can’t think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a press release from the brand. “Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators, whoever they may be, without social boundaries.”

With price points between $175 and $2,200, the collection is available to shop online starting December 26.

To celebrate this exciting drop, Coach is also launching an interactive exploratorium where customers can watch videos featuring the campaign stars, learn more about Haring and Mickey Mouse or create their very own street art in Haring’s signature style.

This isn’t the only nostalgic Mickey Mouse x Haring pairing we’ll be seeing this season. PopSugar UK notes that Disney is collaborating with brands like Levi’s, Zara, Stance, Uniqlo, and Swatch through March 2021 to celebrate Harings history of the cartoon mouse.

This line is the first of many! But still worth checking out. “As my collections over the years have shown, I love Disney and I love Keith Haring,” Vevers noted. “So this collaboration makes for my ultimate treat.”

Keep scrolling to see the campaign stars model some of the coolest pieces.

