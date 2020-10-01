Jennifer Lopez teamed up with Coach for a new iconic bag — and it’s going straight to the top of our want list!

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” the 51-year-old star said in the announcement on Thursday, October 1. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The bag features leather and snakeskin finishes in pink and purple hues with gold hardware that elevates style to a whole new level. It’s perfect to pair with jeans and a white T-shirt for brunch with the girls, or you can take it to the club in your slinkiest little black dress. Just because it’s versatile doesn’t mean it won’t standout. After all, anything J. Lo touches is guaranteed to turn heads.

To celebrate the launch, Coach released a video interview with the multi-hyphenate talent, where she opened up about the concept behind the design.

The “On the Floor” singer explains that she first discovered the Hutton silhouette in the spring of 2019. “Any compact bag

that I can sling over my shoulder and leave my hands free, gets a love at first sight for me.”

So when working with the Coach, she combined her affection for the shape with the New York City background both she and the brand share. “We find our common ground in that big city look,” she explained. “Reaching for things that are functional, fashionable but also inspirational. Things that can keep up.”

To top the whole bag off, there’s a hangtag and storypatch that includes the performer’s signature, further cementing the exciting and exclusive collab.

The special-edition purse is available to purchase at coach.com for $495.

