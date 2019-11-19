



Could 2019 be the year of Jennifer Lopez?

She’s been making headlines left and right throughout a variety of industries. From generating Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers to breaking the Internet closing out the Versace show in an updated version of the jungle print dress, people cannot get enough. Now she’s the face of Coach.

On Tuesday, November 19, the design house announced that the 50-year-old will be the new global face of the brand.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” J. Lo said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown downtown mix.”

Starting in Spring 2020, the “On the Floor” singer will star in international ad campaigns for leather goods, the ready-to-wear collection and footwear.

The Bronx-native will be joining fellow A-list ambassadors including Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan.

“Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way — she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” the Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said.

He noted that Lopez carried one of the company’s signature bag in the “All I Have” music video in 2002.

“She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage,” he continued. “And I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”

With this new partnership, we can probably expect to see the pop star dressed in a lot of beautiful Coach ensembles as she hits the red carpets for awards season.

Not to mention the Super Bowl Halftime Show also on her agenda, so it looks like the era of peak J. Lo will continue into 2020. And we are here for it.