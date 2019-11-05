To get Us in the holiday spirit, Coach unveiled its 2019 “Wonder for All” holiday campaign! The festive new video and photo spread features multi-talented stars like Kate Moss, Yara Shahidi, Spike Lee — and Megan Thee Stallion, for the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker’s first-ever fashion campaign.

“Capturing the magical mood of the season, [the campaign] champions the belief of coming together for the holidays and the inclusive, authentic spirit of New York,” writes the brand in a press release. To accompany the stunning print campaign, Coach released a video that speaks to its values of “inclusivity, optimism, authenticity” — and all of the bags that are bound to be on your wish list this holiday season.

The one-minute video gives viewers a glance into a cozy, fun-filled holiday party, set in an Upper West Side townhouse. Guests enter the decked-out space, donning new Coach, of course! Among the pieces showcased in the campaign is the brand’s new — and not yet released — Horse and Carriage collection. The signature Horse & Carriage motif was first introduced in the 1950s and the new bags reimagine it in the form of cool, colorful patterns.

But the campaign spotlights some other newness too, including Coach’s adorable Tabby bags and luxe accessories like backpacks and camera bags. A few pieces we have our eye on include the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Rivets ($395), modeled by Megan Thee Stallion, the Kat Saddle Bag 20 With Horse and Carriage Print ($295) and the Field Tote With Horse and Carriage Print ($395) — both worn by Kate Moss.

The campaign spotlights some other stylish accessories perfect for gifting for the holidays: the sleek Pacer Backpack With Coach Patch ($450) and the Kat Camera Bag in Colorblock ($295), which we imagine to be a big hit.

Stay tuned — if a piece you love isn’t available just yet, you can officially order it starting on December 1.