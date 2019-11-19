



People cannot seem to get over Jennifer Lopez’s Versace moment that essentially broke the Internet. But now one site has exact proof of the impact Lopez’s catwalk heard around the world had.

According to Moda Operandi’s SS20 Runway Report, which was released today, November 19, J. Lo’s dress received 22x more traffic than the average spring-summer 2020 product on the retailer’s website.

For anyone that wasn’t as infatuated with the Versace runway moment, back in September during Milan Fashion Week, the Hustlers star hit the catwalk in an updated version of that jungle-print dress she originally wore to the 2000 Grammys. You know, the one with the extra-deep plunging neckline and sheer fabric? And to make matters even more extreme, the 2019-take was a lot more risqué. The Internet as a whole proceeded to lose its mind, sharing and commenting on what turned out to be arguably the most talked-about thing to happen during Fashion Month.

Then, as it turned out, days later many people flocked to the Moda Operandi site to preorder the look. And to no surprise, the number of people who wanted in on the number was significantly more than what the retailer is used to.

However, Lopez wasn’t the only notable trendsetter for 2019. The site also noted that runway pieces worn by both Gigi and Bella Hadid saw a 127 percent increase in sales compared to that of the average look.

Moda Operandi is an online retailer that provides a wide variety of runway looks. It not only offers a curated in-season boutique for costumers to shop, but it also allows users to preorder items straight off the runway.