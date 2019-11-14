They’re back for round two! Jennifer Lopez and soon-to-be hubby Alex Rodriguez just dropped their second glasses collection with Quay Australia and you won’t want to miss out on all the fantastic looks.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer and the baseball star launched their first line with the brand back in March shortly after they announced their engagement. Now they’re bringing back more pieces for Us to fall in love with.

The partnership is a natural fit for the Hustlers star. When the first collab dropped, she wrote in an Instagram post, “Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression. I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!”

Now, these newest editions have the same type of standout style, continuing to embrace the unique J.Lo fashion she seamlessly embraces. And the best part is it won’t cost a fortune, with all items available for $60 and under.

The brand has always been great at teaming up with celebrities to create glasses people want. Its most recent A-list partnership was with Chrissy Teigen, who told Harper’s Bazaar that she really wanted to ensure her looks worked for all kinds of different face shapes and preferences. “I tend to lean towards oversized sunglasses because I don’t love putting on a full face of makeup every day.”

This idea seemed to be kept in mind for the award-winning artist’s second Quay launch as well. Though there are now lots of different mini options available, we have to say, the big ones are still our favorite.

From sharp cat-eye shades to fabulous tortoiseshell frames, keep scrolling to see our top five picks from the line.