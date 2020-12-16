A star-studded affair! Celebrities including Hailey Baldwin, Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber packed the front row of the Saint Laurent Summer 2021. Well, virtually that is.

On Tuesday, December 15, VIPs took to Instagram to show off their fashionable “front row” support for Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection for Saint Laurent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, design houses have been forced to change up how they present new designs and host fashion shows. While some like Saint Laurent have gone virtual, others like Balmain filled audience seats with video images of A-listers such as Kris Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Lopez.

Then there was the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2021 show, in which Kristen Stewart was the sole guest to attend IRL.

For Saint Laurent, celebs showed their support by sharing images of themselves modeling pieces from the designer.

As gorgeous as all the looks were, the most shocking had to be Gerber’s. After all, the 19-year-old looked nearly unrecognizable in an extra long dark wig that reached down to her waist. “I couldn’t tell who was this rockstar who popped out on my feed ?!?!” model Vittoria Ceretti commented on Gerber’s post.

Another standout for Us was Baldwin, 24, who looked like a stylish modern-day Sandy at the end of Grease.

To see these and many more fierce looks on the VIP guests, keep scrolling. And to check out the entire collection in all its glory, you can catch the full runway show on YouTube.

