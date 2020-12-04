Responsible and hilarious. Kristen Stewart was the only guest to attend the latest Chanel runway show IRL. But not because no one showed up. The A-lister was the only person invited after French COVID-19 safety precautions allowed one VIP guest.

On Tuesday, December 1, the 30-year-old actress sat alone in the front row at the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2021 show, in the French countryside. Though WWD reports that the brand had initially planned on inviting 200 guests, the brand ambassador was the only one who was able to see creative director Virginie Viard’s latest designs up close. And she loved them!

At the end of the show, the Happiness Season star gave Viard a standing ovation.

“We could have had a large number of guests in the Château de Chenonceau,” Chanel president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky said in a statement per Harper’s Bazaar. “That was the first objective: to come back to the experience and the emotion of these shows. We have no choice this time so we’ll do it differently. We can do many things now, but they will never replace that emotion.”

The fashionable affair took place at the Château de Chenonceau in France’s Loire Valley, also known as Le Château des Dames, which translates to Ladies’ Castle. After all, the building itself was designed by legendary women.

“Showing at the Château de Chenonceau, at the ‘Château des Dames’, was an obvious choice,” Viard said in a press release according to Harper’s Bazaar. “It was designed and lived in by women, including Diane de Poitiers and Catherine de’ Medici. It is a castle on a human scale.”

As for the clothes themselves, the collection features tons of classic Chanel styles including black-and-white houndstooth prints, tweed fabrics and silhouettes that are equal parts sexy and sophisticated.

