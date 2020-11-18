Another Day, Another Relatable Kristen Stewart Red Carpet Moment

Love it! Kristen Stewart maintains her relatable sense of style, when she changed out of her designer dress into something more comfortable immediately after the Happiness Seasons red carpet.

On Tuesday, November 17, the 30-year-old attended a drive-in premiere for her latest Hulu film. For the COVID-19-safe red carpet, the star dazzled in a little black dress from Chanel with jewelry from the design house, plus pieces by Aera. She topped the whole thing off with a protective black face mask and a grungy ‘do courtesy of hair pro Adir Abergel. Styled by her go-to stylist Tara Swennen, it was the perfect mix of edgy and chic.

But once she was finished posing in front of the step-and-repeat, the Twilight actress changed into something much more laid-back for the panel discussion. Standing on stage alongside Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Mary Holland and director Clea DuVall, Stewart rocked a pair of torn black jeans and an army green bomber jacket.

With this being said, Stewart wasn’t the only one dressed down. Brie was also spotted in a pair of ripped jeans and a plaid blazer. However, the Glow star didn’t change into this look, but instead she wore it on the red carpet as well.

This instance is reminiscent of the time that KStew ditched her Christian Louboutin heels in the middle of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Who could forget when the actress removed her pumps before she walked up the staircase, with stilettos in hand, at the Palais des Festivals totally barefoot?

Then again, Stewart doesn’t play by the rules. Just a few days after this incident, she walked the Cannes red carpet again in a pair of flats, which supposedly defies the film festival’s dress code. But during a roundtable event in 2017, she said that though she understood “the black tie thing,” attendees “should be able to do either version — flats or heels.”

All hail the trendsetting queen!

