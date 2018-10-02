We’ve seen Karl Lagerfeld dream up Chanel grocery stores, airplane hangers and even rocket ships for the brand’s spectacular fashion shows, but nothing compares to the literal beach (sand, water, lifeguards and all) the French fashion house constructed within the walls of Paris’ Grand Palais for its spring-summer 2019 presentation on Tuesday, October 2. Oh, and Pamela Anderson was even on hand to relive her seaside Baywatch days.

While celebs like Anderson, Vanessa Paradis, Poppy Delevingne, Pharrell Williams and more sat front row with their toes in the sand, Kaia Gerber and her fellow models turned the manmade shoreline into a runway, as they strutted their stuff in Chanel-emblazoned separates and colorful dresses from the new collection. And, because teetering through the sand in heels is not a good look, the models walked barefoot and carried their footwear (and some super chic handbags!) along with them.

Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite moments from the Chanel spring-summer 2019 show!