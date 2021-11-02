Fashion forward! Celebrities from far and wide put on their most stylish ensembles before heading over to the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards on Monday, November 1.

The event, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, honored Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X and more. But given that trio’s stellar style, it’s no surprise that all stars came dressed to impress.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who was being recognized for her work across fashion and business, decided to rep her brand for the evening.

While she most certainly had a pair of Skims shapewear underneath her outfit, she also donned a leather dress from her latest collection with Fendi, which retails for a causal $4,200. She paired the look with matching brown leather gloves, snake print boots and Tiffany & Co earrings.

Reynolds, who was recognized for his work on and off camera, showed up in a dapper three-piece plaid suit. While the Free Guy actor went the traditional route, Lil Nas X made quite the stylish splash, rocking a Thom Browne coat and dog-shaped purse. Because if the Montero singer has made one thing clear over the course of the past year, it’s that he’s not afraid to have some fun with his fashion.

The honorees weren’t the only individuals to bring out all the stops. Guests didn’t shy away from making a statement. White was a favorite color on the carpet, with Emily Ratajowski arriving in a gorgeous Khaite figure-hugging ‘fit and Ella Emhoff, who has proved to be quite the rising force in fashion, wearing a Proenza Schouler dress.

Demi Moore was another style standout, as she proved that she’s not afraid to show a little skin. The actresses looked absolutely stunning in a velvet Fendi suit that exposed a bit of her bra. Her hair was styled straight and sleek and she kept makeup to a minimum.

The Striptease star even took to Instagram to share a snap with Fendi’s creative director, Kim Jones. “Last night at #WSJInnovators with @mrkimjones. You are extraordinary and so deserve this honor 😘Congratulation to all of the award winners and thank you @wsjmag for a beautiful night,” she captioned her post.

To see all of these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards, keep scrolling. Because we’re rounding up all the best outfits from the evening, ahead!